Incident at Spooky Nook causes chaos, 12 injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s been an incident at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County.

When abc27 reached out to dispatch, they said it is a “chaotic scene” and to “avoid the area.” Police were initially called to the scene for a report of gunfire.

Spooky Nook Sports wrote to Facebook that there were no shots fired as was previously rumored. But police said all is still being investigated.

Diane Garber, Emergency Services Coordinator, said people left the building “in a chaotic manner” after the supposed incident leading to about six to eight people being trampled and transferred to the hospital. No one was shot as previously rumored. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

They were told a fight broke out during an AAU basketball game as part of “Marquee Nationals” by Marquee Hoops. This tournament was for middle school players. Police called the rest of the incident facts “sketchy.”

She said Spooky Nook has armed security and that guns are not allowed in the facility. The building has been completely evacuated and they say many of the people at the basketball tournament were from out-of-town.

Pa. State Police and surrounding police departments helped immediately with the aftermath of the chaos. East Hempfield Township Police will provide updates as they come in.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc27 News both on-air and online.