CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 13 Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. The team watched the selection show together at State Farm Center on Sunday evening, it was broadcast live on WCIA 3. When the Illini popped up on the screen, the reaction was somewhat subdued, but the Illini were certainly glad to see their name included in the field of 68.

The Mocs (27-7) are coming off a Southern Conference tournament title, beating No. 2 Furman 64-63 in overtime to punch their automatic qualifier bid in the Big Dance. The Illini (22-9) lost to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

