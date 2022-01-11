GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was back to class for students at East Carolina University who on Monday returned from their winter break.

Many students said they’re excited for a new semester and in-person classes, but many are worried about how the fast-spreading omicron variant could affect classes.

“I hope it’s going to be more normal, but just because of omicron I’m not really sure how normal it can be,” said ECU sophomore Joshua Crockett.

ECU students are stepping into the spring semester. New classes mean new opportunities.

“I really hope we get to stay in person,” said Crockett. “It’s been a while really since I’ve had any in-person classes.”

Many students who spoke with WNCT said they recognize the highly transmissible omicron variant could affect that.

“I’m kind of scared of it,” said freshman Kali Love. “I have my booster, fully vaccinated, so yeah a little nervous.”

Others said they’re not too concerned.

“It is always gonna be something that’s around the corner, so it’s always something to look out for, but I think ECU is doing a good job,” said sophomore Ashlee Canavin.

Some students said the university is putting the right protocols in place to keep students safe. That includes requiring re-entry testing for on-campus and unvaccinated students.

“I think it’s great they’re making it so easily accessible for students,” said Crockett. “It was pretty simple. Just showed up to the ballrooms and got tested really quickly just in and out.”

Those who are worried about the variant have a message for their fellow students.

“Honestly, we all want to have fun,” said Love. “Just mask up when you need to. I know like we all go to the club and stuff and there’s not masks. Just when you’re feeling sick, just no. Don’t try to spread it to anybody else. Just be precautious.”

The campus indoor mask mandate is still in place. University leaders will meet on February 1st to discuss possibly removing it.