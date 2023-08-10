FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Five people and one dog are dead from a crash that shut down I-81N in Greene Township, Franklin County, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were dispatched to the area of Mile Marker 18, northbound on I-81 at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, police determined that a motorhome that was towing a trailer in the southbound lane sustained a blown front left tire causing it to travel across the median and into the northbound lanes.

Police say the RV then hit a tandem tractor-trailer in a head-on collision.

All four occupants of the RV and the driver of the tractor-trailer were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The occupants of the RV, Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander, and Dane Molander, were from Middletown, Pennsylvania. The driver of the tractor-trailer, James Shade, was from Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office was also contacted and reported to the scene.

Images shared on social media showed an Old Dominion tandem tractor-trailer heavily damaged in the accident.

Franklin Fire Company

Franklin Fire Company

Franklin Fire Company

abc27 News Photograph

Photo of the deadly I-81 crash in Franklin County, photo via Scanner 02 Fire Photography

Photo of the deadly I-81 crash in Franklin County, photo via Scanner 02 Fire Photography

Franklin Fire Company

The Franklin Fire Company says the wreckage spanned nearly 500 feet of roadway. A leaking propane tank and a large diesel fuel spill were also managed by first responders.

As of 6:56 a.m. I-81 was reopened and had residual delays.

The crash comes two days after a charter bus crash in Dauphin County killed three people and injured dozens more.