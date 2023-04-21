UPDATE: Traffic is once again moving on Interstate 80 West following a nearly 18-hour closure following due to a multi-car crash that spilled hazardous materials on the road and hospitalized one.

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several miles of Interstate 80 West was shut down due Thursday night and most of Friday due to an asbestos spill in Luzerne County.

According to 511pa.com, Interstate 80 West was shut down from Exit 273, the White Haven exit, and Exit 262, the Mountain Top/Hazleton exit.

Officials state I-80W closed around 10:45 p.m. due to a crash approximately 2.9 miles east of Exit 262.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection stated the Emergency Response Team responded to the crash.

According to Colleen Connolly, the tractor-trailer was carrying a substance that contains asbestos which spilled on the roadway.

Pennsylvania State Police say one person involved in the crash had to be airlifted to a nearby medical facility with “suspected serious injuries.”

PSP is investigating this incident.