SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nauman Hussain was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison following victim impact statements at the Schoharie County Court on Wednesday morning. He was convicted on 20 counts of both manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on Wednesday, May 17, in the fatal limousine crash that killed 20 people in 2018.

Judge Peter Lynch sentenced Hussain—the operator of the limo company—to a maximum of 15 years and a minimum of five years on each of the 20 counts. Those terms of imprisonment will run concurrently.

The families of the 20 people killed in the crash have waited for nearly five years for this sentence. In a trial that was expected to last weeks, jurors reached their verdict on their second day of deliberations.

When the guilty verdict came down, families of the victims of the crash said they felt justice was incomplete, hoping that Mavis Discount Tire, the company that serviced the limo, would be held accountable. The Saratoga County District Attorney is currently looking into Mavis Discount Tire as a result.