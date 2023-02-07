(WTAJ) — Hundreds of food products from salads to fruit cups are being recalled in Pennsylvania and eight other states after the Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC in Baltimore found Listeria monocytogenes in tested samples.

According to a release from the FDA, the recalled products were sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These products were distributed in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Recalled Products were sold in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers.

The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. A listing of the relevant product information is provided at the bottom of this press release.

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023.

The recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

You can see the full list of products below:

Product Type Name of Product(s) Brand Name Product UPC Code(s) Expiration Date Range Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin Bistro to Go 813141023070 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141023070 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin Westin Label 813141023070 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bialy Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141027757 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant InReach 813141024466 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141024466 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Bacon, Egg & Pepperjack Cheese Bialy Bistro to Go 813141026521 02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023 Breakfast Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022202 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141022202 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Bistro to Go 813141020918 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020918 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141020918 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin Westin Label 813141020918 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Egg White, Cheddar & Swiss Multigrain Ciabatta Bistro to Go 813141020956 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Breakfast Egg White, Colby & Cheddar Artisan Flat Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141026026 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Breakfast Florentine Ham, Egg & Swiss Ciabatta Orchard Bistro 813141020932 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022110 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141022110 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Orchard Bistro 813141022110 02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023 Breakfast Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141022110 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Huevos Rancheros with Mexican Rice & Beans Quick & Fresh 813141026576 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Bistro to Go 813141020901 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020901 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant InReach 813141020901 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Orchard Bistro 813141020901 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141020901 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Westin Label 813141020901 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin Bistro to Go 813141020925 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Breakfast Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020925 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141020925 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Bistro to Go 813141022103 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022103 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022103 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141022103 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Orchard Bistro 813141022103 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Westin Label 813141022103 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Breakfast Turkey Sausage, Egg & Fontina Everything Bialy Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141024695 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Catering Butternut Squash Lasagna Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027863 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Catering Fall Cheese & Fruit Plate Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027856 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023 Catering French Omelette & Potatoes Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027832 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Catering Fruit Plate – Pineapple, Blackberry, Strawberry & Grapes Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027825 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023 Catering Greek Mezza Plate Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027887 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023 Catering Monte Cristo Sandwich & Cantaloupe Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027849 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Catering Short Ribs & Au Gratin Potato Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141027870 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Desserts Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026743 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Desserts Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141026743 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Desserts Blueberry Muffin Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026750 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Desserts Blueberry Muffin Quick & Fresh 813141026750 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Desserts Crumb Cake Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026736 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Desserts Crumb Cake Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026736 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Desserts Crumb Cake Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026736 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Desserts Crumb Cake Quick & Fresh 813141026736 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Desserts Iced Lemon Loaf – SLICE Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026668 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Desserts Iced Lemon Loaf – SLICE Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026668 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Desserts Marble Loaf – SLICE Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026651 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Finger Sandwich Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025777 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025778 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Orchard Bistro 813141025777 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Quick & Fresh 813141025777 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Bistro to Go 813141025883 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025883 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025884 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Orchard Bistro 813141025883 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Quick & Fresh 813141025883 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Bistro to Go 813141025746 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Dietz & Watson 813141025746 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025746 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141025746 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025747 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141025746 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Orchard Bistro 813141025746 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Quick & Fresh 813141025746 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Ham & American Finger Sandwiches PARTY PACK (15pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141025993 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025975 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025976 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Orchard Bistro 813141025975 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack) Quick & Fresh 813141025975 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Italian Finger Sandwiches PARTY PACK (15pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141025986 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Roast Beef & Cheese Finger Sandwiches (4 pack Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025760 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Roast Beef & Cheese Finger Sandwiches (4 pack Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025761 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Roast Beef & Cheese Finger Sandwiches (4 pack Quick & Fresh 813141025760 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Bistro to Go 813141025753 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Dietz & Watson 813141025753 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025753 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141025753 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025754 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141025753 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Orchard Bistro 813141025753 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk) Quick & Fresh 813141025753 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Finger Sandwich Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches PARTY PACK (15pk) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141026006 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Fruit Fresh Cantaloupe & Berries Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021007 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Cantaloupe & Berries Quick & Fresh 813141021007 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Cut Mango & Strawberry Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021953 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Cut Mango & Strawberry Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021953 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Cut Mango & Strawberry Quick & Fresh 813141021953 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Cut Tropical Fruit Bistro to Go 813141023223 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Fruit Fresh Cut Tropical Fruit Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141023223 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Cut Tropical Fruit Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141023223 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023 Fruit Fresh Grapes Bistro to Go 813141021960 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Grapes Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021960 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Grapes Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021960 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Grapes Quick & Fresh 813141021960 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Honeydew Melon & Berries Quick & Fresh 813141021014 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Mixed Berries Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022349 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Mixed Berries Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022349 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fresh Mixed Berries Orchard Bistro 813141022349 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Fruit Fresh Mixed Berries Quick & Fresh 813141022349 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fruit Medley Bistro to Go 813141020987 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fruit Medley Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020987 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fruit Medley InReach 813141020987 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Fruit Medley Quick & Fresh 813141020987 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Petite Fresh Cut Fruit Medley Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026675 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Fruit Pineapple, Fresh Cut Bistro to Go 813141020994 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Pineapple, Fresh Cut Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020994 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Pineapple, Fresh Cut Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020994 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Fruit Pineapple, Fresh Cut Quick & Fresh 813141020994 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie American Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141027222 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Black Forest Ham & Muenster Pretzel Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141027795 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Caprese Baguette Bistro to Go 813141020314 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Caprese Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020314 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Caprese Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020314 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Caprese Baguette InReach 813141020314 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Caprese Baguette Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141020314 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Hoagie Caprese Baguette Orchard Bistro 813141020314 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Hoagie Club Sub Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141027246 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Cuban Sandwich Bistro to Go 813141020482 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Cuban Sandwich Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020482 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Cuban Sandwich Quick & Fresh 813141020482 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Apple & Brie Ciabatta Baguette Bistro to Go 813141020161 02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Apple & Brie Ciabatta Baguette Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141020161 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Apple & Brie Ciabatta Baguette Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141020162 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette Bistro to Go 813141026484 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026484 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette Orchard Bistro 813141026484 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette Quick & Fresh 813141026484 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & American Hoagie 6″ Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497055913 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & American Super Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497055784 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Pepperjack Super Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141026491 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Provolone Hoagie Bistro to Go 813141021366 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Provolone Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021366 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Provolone Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141021366 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Ham & Provolone Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141021366 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Provolone Super Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022226 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Provolone Super Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141022226 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Ham & Swiss Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141026904 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie Bistro to Go 813141021410 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021410 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141021410 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141021410 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie Orchard Bistro 813141021410 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141021410 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian Hoagie 6″ Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497148844 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian on Everything Ficelle Bistro to Go 813141021854 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Hoagie Italian on Everything Ficelle Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021854 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian on Everything Ficelle Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021854 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Hoagie Italian on Everything Ficelle Orchard Bistro 813141021854 02/05/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Italian on Everything Ficelle Quick & Fresh 813141021854 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian Provolone Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141026867 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Italian Super Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022240 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian Super Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497148851 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Italian Super Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141022240 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Mediterranean Hummus & Veggie Ficelle Bistro to Go 813141022769 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Mediterranean Hummus & Veggie Ficelle Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022769 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Mediterranean Hummus & Veggie Ficelle Quick & Fresh 813141022769 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie Bistro to Go 813141021380 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141021380 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie InReach 813141021380 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141021380 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Roast Beef & Provolone Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141026881 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Spicy Italian Super Hoagie Bistro to Go 813141026781 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Spicy Italian Super Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026781 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Spicy Italian Super Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141026781 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Spicy Italian Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141027239 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Bistro to Go 813141021373 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021373 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Orchard Bistro 813141021373 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141021373 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Super Hoagie Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022233 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Super Hoagie Orchard Bistro 813141022233 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Cheddar Super Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141022233 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette Bistro to Go 813141024367 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141024367 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141024367 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141024367 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette Quick & Fresh 813141024367 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Swiss Ficelle Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021847 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey & Swiss Super Hoagie Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141026874 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Hoagie Turkey Hoagie 6″ Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497148882 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Hoagie Turkey, Pepper Jack & Chipotle Mayo Super Hoagie Quick & Fresh 813141024633 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Lunch Box Classic Boxed Lunch – TURKEY & CHEDDAR Kaiser, Kettle Chips, Apple, Granola Bar & Cookie Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141025142 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Lunch Box Gourmet Boxed Lunch – 5 part (sandwich, chips, cookie, fruit, pasta salad) Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021342 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Meal Bowl Rustic Italian Quinoa Bowl Bistro to Go 813141023544 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Meal Bowl Rustic Italian Quinoa Bowl Orchard Bistro 813141023544 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Bistro to Go 813141025678 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025678 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141025678 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141025678 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Orchard Bistro 813141025678 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Quick & Fresh 813141025678 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl Westin Label 813141025678 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Meal Bowl Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl CASE-4 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141025672 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Parfait Banana Pudding Parfait Bistro to Go 813141025654 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Banana Pudding Parfait Quick & Fresh 813141025654 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Bistro to Go 813141021090 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021090 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021090 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Parfait Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Orchard Bistro 813141021090 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Parfait Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Quick & Fresh 813141021090 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Chocolate Pudding Parfait Bistro to Go 813141021205 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Chocolate Pudding Parfait Orchard Bistro 813141021205 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Parfait Chocolate Pudding Parfait Quick & Fresh 813141021205 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Petite Fruit, Granola & Yogurt Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026682 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Parfait Petite Fruit, Granola & Yogurt Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026682 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Parfait Strawberry Banana Trifle Bistro to Go 813141020826 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Bistro to Go 813141021083 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021083 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021083 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Parfait Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Orchard Bistro 813141021083 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Quick & Fresh 813141021083 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Vanilla Pudding Parfait Quick & Fresh 813141021199 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141026019 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Bistro to Go 813141021076 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021076 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021076 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait InReach 813141021076 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Orchard Bistro 813141021076 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Parfait Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait Quick & Fresh 813141021076 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Pizza Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita Bistro to Go 813141020840 02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023 Pizza Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141020840 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Pizza Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita Orchard Bistro 813141020840 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Pizza Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141020841 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Salad Bistro Chef Salad w/Dressing InReach 813141022073 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Salad Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad w/ Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141023254 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Salad Bistro Cobb Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026729 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Salad Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing Bistro to Go 813141022066 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022066 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Salad Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022066 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Salad Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing Quick & Fresh 813141022066 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Bistro Greek Salad w/ Dressing Quick & Fresh 813141023230 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad CUBE Greek Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141023513 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Salad Garden Salad w/Dressing Bistro to Go 813141022639 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Garden Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022639 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Garden Salad w/Dressing Orchard Bistro 813141022639 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Garden Salad w/Dressing Quick & Fresh 813141022639 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Garden Salad w/Dressing CASE-4 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141022633 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Salad Greek Salad w/Dressing Bistro to Go 813141022622 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Greek Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022622 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Greek Salad w/Dressing Quick & Fresh 813141022622 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Greek Salad w/Dressing Shaw’s 813141022622 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Salad Greek Salad w/Dressing CASE-4 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141022626 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing Bistro to Go 813141020635 02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020635 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141020635 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141020635 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing Orchard Bistro 813141020635 02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing Quick & Fresh 813141020635 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Salad Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing CASE-4 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 20813141020639 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Albacore Tuna Salad Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021694 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Albacore Tuna Salad Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141021694 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Artisan Turkey Sub Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141027320 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Kaiser Bistro to Go 813141022004 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Kaiser InReach 813141022004 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Kaiser Orchard Bistro 813141022004 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Kaiser Quick & Fresh 813141022004 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Marble Rye Bistro to Go 813141020000 02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Marble Rye Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020000 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Chicken Salad Marble Rye Quick & Fresh 813141020000 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche Bistro to Go 813141023056 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141023056 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche InReach 813141023056 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche Orchard Bistro 813141023056 02/05/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Egg Salad Kaiser Orchard Bistro 813141021984 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Egg Salad Kaiser Quick & Fresh 813141021984 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Gluten Free Tuna Salad Sandwich Quick & Fresh 813141023568 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Sandwich Gluten Free Turkey & Swiss Quick & Fresh 813141022417 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Sandwich Grilled Chicken Caesar Flatbread Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141028037 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Muenster & Avocado Bialy Bistro to Go 813141026460 02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Grilled Chicken, Fontina, Spinach & Cranberry Mustard Ciabatta Bistro to Go 813141025388 02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Grilled Chicken, Fontina, Spinach & Cranberry Mustard Ciabatta Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141025388 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Grilled Chicken, Fontina, Spinach & Cranberry Mustard Ciabatta Quick & Fresh 813141025388 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham & Provolone Sesame Kaiser InReach 813141022028 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham & Provolone Sesame Kaiser Orchard Bistro 813141022028 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham & Provolone Sesame Kaiser Quick & Fresh 813141022028 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham & Swiss Half Sub Dietz & Watson 813141027702 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Ham & Swiss Panini Bistro to Go 813141026798 02/01/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Ham & Swiss Panini Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026798 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Ham & Swiss Panini Quick & Fresh 813141026798 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham & Swiss Pretzel Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141027764 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Ham, Provolone & Honey Mustard on Brioche Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022431 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020796 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497149117 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141020796 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy Quick & Fresh 813141020796 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Italian Cold Cut Giardiniera Flatbread Bistro to Go 813141020819 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Italian Cold Cut Giardiniera Flatbread Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497149100 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Italian Cold Cut Giardiniera Flatbread Quick & Fresh 813141020819 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Italian Provolone Half Sub Dietz & Watson 813141027672 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread Bistro to Go 813141022356 02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022356 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022356 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread Quick & Fresh 813141022356 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141022357 02/02/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche Bistro to Go 813141026507 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141026507 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026507 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche Orchard Bistro 813141026507 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche Quick & Fresh 813141026507 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Peppered Ham & Havarti Pretzel Roll Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141021601 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Peppered Ham, Egg & Harvarti 0on Brooklyn Bialy Quick & Fresh 813141025661 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Sandwich Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll Bistro to Go 813141025371 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll Quick & Fresh 813141025371 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141025372 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Petite Gouda & Fig Flat Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026842 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Sandwich Petite Sante Fe Chicken Flat Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026835 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Sandwich Roast Beef & Cheddar Pretzel Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022448 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Roast Beef & Provolone Half Sub Dietz & Watson 813141027696 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Rosemary Ham, Brie & Fig Ficelle Quick & Fresh 813141025364 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Sante Fe Chicken Panini Bistro to Go 813141020383 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Sante Fe Chicken Panini Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020383 02/03/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Sante Fe Chicken Panini Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141020383 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Sante Fe Chicken Panini Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020383 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Sante Fe Chicken Panini Quick & Fresh 813141020383 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Sante Fe Chicken Panini Westin Label 813141020383 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Smoked Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141027771 01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Bistro to Go 813141020093 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020093 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Orchard Bistro 813141020093 01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023 Sandwich Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Quick & Fresh 813141020093 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Royal Farms 813141020093 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Tuna Salad Kaiser Orchard Bistro 813141021991 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Tuna Salad Kaiser Quick & Fresh 813141021991 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser Bistro to Go 813141022011 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser InReach 813141022011 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser Orchard Bistro 813141022011 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser Quick & Fresh 813141022011 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Bistro to Go 813141021595 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021595 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141021595 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021595 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497148950 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll InReach 813141021595 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Orchard Bistro 813141021595 02/05/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll Quick & Fresh 813141021595 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Stone Ground Mustard Three Cheese Flatbread Bistro to Go 813141020802 02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Stone Ground Mustard Three Cheese Flatbread Quick & Fresh 813141020802 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Swiss Croissant Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497148967 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Turkey & Swiss Half Sub Dietz & Watson 813141027689 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Tuscan Italian Panini Bistro to Go 813141020277 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Tuscan Italian Panini Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141020277 02/03/2023 to 02/04/2023 Sandwich Tuscan Italian Panini Quick & Fresh 813141020277 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Tuscan Italian Panini Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141020278 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Sandwich Vietnamese Chicken Banh Mi Bistro to Go 813141020444 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Sandwich Vietnamese Chicken Banh Mi Quick & Fresh 813141020444 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Chicken Caesar Pinwheel Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141025630 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Snack Chicken Caesar Pinwheel DUO Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026699 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Snack Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing Bistro to Go 813141021021 02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023 Snack Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021021 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141021021 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing Quick & Fresh 813141021021 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Fresh Cut Vegetables with Chipotle Ranch Dressing Bistro to Go 813141023964 02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023 Snack Fresh Cut Vegetables with Chipotle Ranch Dressing Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141023964 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Snack Fresh Cut Vegetables with Hummus Plate Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label 813141025821 01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023 Snack Gourmet Fruit & Cheese Tray Bistro to Go 813141021144 02/01/2023 to 02/03/2023 Snack Gourmet Fruit & Cheese Tray Naval Academy 1845 Coffee 813141021144 01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023 Snack Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray Bistro to Go 813141022875 02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan 813141022875 02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023 Snack Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray Orchard Bistro 813141022875 02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray Quick & Fresh 813141022875 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Hard Boiled Eggs & Crackers Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141023537 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Hard Boiled Eggs & Crackers Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141023537 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Snack Hard Boiled Eggs & Crackers Quick & Fresh 813141023537 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Hard Boiled Eggs, Crackers & Everything Seeds Quick & Fresh 813141026545 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Mediterranean Veggie Pinwheel DUO Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141026705 02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023 Snack Pepperoni, Cheese & Cracker Snack Cup Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141022134 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Snack Turkey & Pepper Jack Pinwheels Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141025647 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Snack Turkey & Pepper Jack Pinwheels Quick & Fresh 813141025647 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021786 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge Orchard Bistro 813141021786 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge Quick & Fresh 813141021786 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141021787 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge Bistro to Go 813141021779 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021779 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge Orchard Bistro 813141021779 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge Quick & Fresh 813141021779 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141021770 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Bistro to Go 813141022127 02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023 Wedge Sandwich Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141022127 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497054077 02/01/2023 to 02/04/2023 Wedge Sandwich Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Orchard Bistro 813141022127 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Quick & Fresh 813141022127 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141022128 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Ham Wheat Wedge Bistro to Go 813141021281 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Ham Wheat Wedge Orchard Bistro 813141021281 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Ham Wheat Wedge Quick & Fresh 813141021281 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021922 02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge Quick & Fresh 813141021922 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge Case-6 Fresh Creative Cuisine White 30813141021923 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine White 041497054183 02/01/2023 to 02/04/2023 Wedge Sandwich Turkey Wheat Wedge Bistro to Go 813141021298 02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Turkey Wheat Wedge Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141021298 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wedge Sandwich Turkey Wheat Wedge Orchard Bistro 813141021298 01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023 Wedge Sandwich Turkey Wheat Wedge Quick & Fresh 813141021298 02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wrap Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap Fresh Creative Cuisine 813141026934 01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023 Wrap Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap Shaw’s 813141026934 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023 Wrap Buffalo Chicken Roasted Red Pepper Wrap Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020369 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Wrap Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap Fresh Creative Cuisine White 813141020437 02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023 Wrap Powerhouse Nature’s Delight Wrap Shaw’s 813141021663 01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023