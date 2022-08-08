BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report.

Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, South Carolina, was last seen July 10 after she had left home to go to Samford University to do clinical work.

On July 20, Georgia State Troopers found a black Toyota Corolla registered to Brown in the woods near Exit 154 of I-20 in Warren County, Georgia. According to a report from the Columbia Police Department, the body of a woman wearing medical scrubs was found inside the car.

“While we have not positively identified the person inside, we do believe that it is the body of Shauna Brown,” Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said in a press conference posted on Twitter July 21. “We’re working with the family to positively identify her. It’s not an outcome we wanted, but we’re working with the family very closely to bring them some closure.”

Kelly said no foul play is suspected and that it appears that the wreck was the result of a single-vehicle collision where the car went off the road and went down into an embankment. Kelly said the car could not be seen from the road.

A press release from the CPD stated that officers believe the crash may have happened July 10, the day Brown left home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy and DNA test to confirm if the remains are Brown’s.