(WHTM) – Penn State football is set to host the Blue and White Spring game this Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are free to the game at Beaver Stadium and parking is $20 for those who didn’t have 2022 season parking passes.

Those who don’t attend the game in person can watch it live on the Big Ten Network starting at 2 p.m. or watch a rerun of the game later in the day at 11 p.m.

What to watch for:

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar and redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula are in a battle for the starting job. Freshman Jaxon Smolik may also get some reps as well.

Will a wide receiver stand out? With Parker Washington and Mitchel Tinsley headed to the NFL Draft, the current wide receiver group includes KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III, Liam Clifford, and Omari Evans

Malik McClain, the transfer wide receiver from Florida St will draw attention from fans as he’s set to be a featured piece in this year’s offense. Last year for the Seminoles, McClain had 17 catches for 206 yards with three touchdowns.

Freshman linebackers Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson are set to explode on the college scene and potentially line up with sophomore Abdul Carter this season.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both had 1,000 plus yards from scrimmage last season and look to be a duo threat in the backfield.

Follow Nittany Nation for full coverage of the Blue-White game.