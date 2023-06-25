PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — With summer officially here, Americans across the country will be taking trips, but with gas prices still high, here’s how prices in Pennsylvania rank across the USA.

In Pennsylvania, residents and those passing through will be looking at paying the 14th-highest price in the country and the 13th-highest state for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.

Ranking just behind New York state, regular gas, also known as octane 87, in the Commonwealth is currently an average of $3.647 per gallon. This is also just slightly above the national average of $3.578 per gallon.

Below are the top 15 most expensive states, including the District of Columbia, to purchase a gallon of regular gas.

STATES AVERAGE PRICE PER GALLON Washington $4.973 California $4.846 Hawaii $4.726 Oregon $4.630 Nevada $4.256 Alaska $4.225 Arizona $4.021 Utah $4.019 Illinois $3.995 Idaho $3.980 District of Columbia $3.747 Montana $3.709 New York $3.697 Pennsylvania $3.647 Connecticut $3.644 Regular gas prices as of June 24 according to AAA

Pennsylvania’s neighbors Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia are all lower than the national average.

It’s no secret Pennsylvania has a surprisingly high gas price, especially when five of the six neighboring states are lower than them. This is primarily because of the state’s gas tax, which as of January 1, 2023, is 0.611 cents per gallon.

That’s a jump from 2022 when it was 0.576 cents per gallon. This is also the first time it has gone up since 2017.

Gas prices have come down significantly since this time last year though. According to AAA, the average cost per gallon of gas was $4.984 in Pa, which is just $0.011 higher than Washington, which currently has the most expensive gas in the United States.

The cheapest state to get gas is currently Mississippi, with gas costing an average of $3.002 per gallon.