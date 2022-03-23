(WHTM) – You see them all over the place – the bright blue markers with yellow lettering, usually mounted on posts for easy visibility as you drive by them. Those are the official Pennsylvania State Historical Markers, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The marker program and the PHMC came into being at the same time. On July 25, 1913, the state legislature created the Pennsylvania Historical Commission (PHC). One of the duties of the new commission was to “mark by proper monuments, tablets, or markers, places or buildings within this Commonwealth, where historical events have transpired, and . . . arrange for the care and maintenance for such markers or monuments.”
The PHC would merge with the State Archives in 1945 to form our present PHMC.
It took a while to standardize the markers. Early ones were often bronze plaques, attached to elaborate monuments or large stones.
Eventually, as automobiles multiplied, the roadside “story on a stick” evolved. Made out of cast aluminum, they were easier to install, and easier for passing drivers to read. (Though I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s gnashed his teeth because there was no place to pull over and read a marker.)
As for how many of these markers are out there? Right now the Historical and Museum Commission website says “more than 2,500”. It’s probably not surprising they aren’t more specific, since new markers are being added all the time.
So that’s a rough idea of how many state markers there are. There are also lots of local markers erected by local groups. The Historical Marker Database says that as of today, there are “at least” 8,905 historical markers as well as 1,735 war memorials, which tallies up to 10,640 markers.
At least for this afternoon…
