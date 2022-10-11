HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark.

The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, the park will be open only on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From Dec. 2 to Jan 1, 2023, the park will be open daily. Monday through Friday, the park will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the park being open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

On Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve, the park is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hersheypark is closed on Christmas Day.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane features select coasters and rides, more than five million lights, A festive Christmas tree trail, and the chance to visit Santa’s reindeer.