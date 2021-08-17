Hostess recalling some hamburger, hot dog buns over possible contamination

(WIVB) – Hostess Brands is recalling some hamburger and hot dog buns due to potential listeria and salmonella contamination.

Included in the voluntary recall are Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns. Hostess became aware of the issue from co-manufacturer Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program.

Both Listeria monocytogenes and salmonella are organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses, while listeria can cause pregnant women to experience miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses had been reported as of Monday. The recall is being issued out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled buns were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores across the U.S. Consumers with products bearing any of the listed “sell by” dates should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns 888109110987 I060989300

I061189300

I061289300

I061489300

I061389300

I061589300

I061689300

I061789300

I061889300

I061989300

I062089300

I062489300

I062589300

I062989300

I070389300

I070289300

I063089300

I070789300

I070689300

I070889300

I070989300

I071089300

I071389300

I071189300

I071489300

I071289300

I071589300

I071689300

I072089300

I072389300

I072989300

I073189300 8/13/2021

8/15/2021

8/16/2021

8/18/2021

8/17/2021

8/19/2021

8/20/2021

8/21/2021

8/22/2021

8/23/2021

8/24/2021

8/28/2021

8/29/2021

9/2/2021

9/6/2021

9/5/2021

9/3/2021

9/10/2021

9/9/2021

9/11/2021

9/12/2021

9/13/2021

9/16/2021

9/14/2021

9/17/2021

9/15/2021

9/18/2021

9/19/2021

9/23/2021

9/26/2021

10/2/2021

10/4/2021 Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns 888109110970 I060989300

I062189300

I062289300

I062389300

I062589300

I062689300

I063089300

I070189300

I070689300

I071289300

I072089300

I072189300

I072289300

I072389300

I072489300

I072789300 8/13/2021

8/25/2021

8/26/2021

8/27/2021

8/29/2021

8/30/2021

9/3/2021

9/4/2021

9/9/2021

9/15/2021

9/23/2021

9/24/2021

9/25/2021

9/26/2021

9/27/2021

9/30/2021

No other Hostess products are affected.