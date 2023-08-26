EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The trial for Bryan Kohberger is now delayed indefinitely.

The Monroe County native appeared in an Idaho courtroom Wednesday.

Kohberger was set to stand trial on October 2, but that was put on pause Wednesday afternoon after he waived his right to a speedy trial.

The decision had been anticipated for weeks, ever since prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty in the case.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November. 28/22 News spoke to homicide prosecutor Jarrett Ferentino about the development.

“This is a significant development, but it was expected. There’s so much material that the defense team has to go through, obviously, the prosecution and the government have more resources and more individuals involved in investigating and prosecuting the case, the defense needs the time to test that evidence, to interview witnesses,” said Ferentino.

“Despite the fact that Brian Kohburger has waived his right to a speedy trial, this thing is still going to be moving forward. There’s going to be pretrial motions, discovery motions, and none of that stops. So, we’re going to continue to hear more out of Idaho over the next several months, undoubtedly,” Ferentino continued.

Kohburger’s next hearing is scheduled for September 1.