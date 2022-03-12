LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes granted a wish for a Lancaster County boy.

10-year-old Hunter became a train engineer today, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation. Hunter’s love of trains comes from his grandfather, who worked for Amtrak.

Hunter was born with a rare disorder that has affected his growth.

Today, his classmates cheered him on at the Lancaster train station, as Hunter’s wish came true.

“Well, ever since he has been a little kid, we have been buying toy trains and taking him on train rides. He probably has thousands of trains,” Hunter’s dad Daniel Bristow said. I’m just excited for Hunter. I am really glad this is happening for him.”

“I thank everybody for coming and as I said it’s very emotional to see him and hopefully it will help him lift up his spirits again,” Herland Frias, Hunter’s grandfather said.

Hunter took the train to Philadelphia, and then to Wilmington, Delaware. That is where he and his family toured the Amtrak training facility.