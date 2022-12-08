STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 4 Indiana beat Penn State 67-58 on Thursday night.

“We showed her clips from last year (against Penn State),” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “There was one series where they brought four people at her.”

This time, Holmes was ready. She shot 8 of 12 with 12 of her points coming in the second half where the Hoosiers pulled away after trailing 29-26 at halftime.

Sydney Parrish added 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for the Hoosiers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) who put together a dominant third quarter.

They needed it after giving Penn State plenty of opportunities in the first half.

The Lady Lions (7-3, 0-2) played an aggressive press and turned 11 Indiana turnovers into 12 points over the first 12:43. Overall Penn State forced 12 first-half turnovers against a team that came in averaging just 11 per game.

“I thought we looked a little bit tired out there at the onset, but figured out a way to get the job done,” Moren said.

Leilani Kapinus led Penn State (7-3, 0-2) with 15 points. Makenna Marisa had 12 and Alexa Williamson added 10.

“Obviously, I thought we played a great first half, defensively really locked down and had composure to kind of disrupt their defensive sets,” Penn State coach Carolyn KIeger said. “The third quarter (they) crushed us.”

NO GRACE

Indiana guard Grace Berger missed her fourth-straight game with a knee injury. Moren didn’t have an update on her status.

“This is a night where we really needed Grace,” Moren said. “I thought there were times we were sped up and we needed her calming nature. Her composure is what we needed tonight, especially in the first half.”

Berger is averaging 10.3 points, five rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

THE BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Until its last game against Illinois, Indiana hadn’t trailed in the second half of any game this season. The Hoosiers didn’t waste any time in reclaiming their lead with a third quarter that featured crisp, quick passing and solid defense.

Penn State: The Lady Lions fell to 1-22 against AP Top 25 teams under Kieger since 2019.