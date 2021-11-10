Hertel & Brown, its founders, 18 others indicted on fraud charges

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A federal grand jury has indicted Erie-based Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy and its founders, along with 18 other people, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire and health care fraud and health care fraud.

The indictment was announced Tuesday by Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Federal search warrants were executed and five locations were raided by the FBI in Feb. 2021.

The indictment names 18 people, the Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy main office at 902 West Erie Plaza Drive, and its founders Aaron Hertel and Michael Brown as defendants.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, the defendants reportedly conspired from January 2007 to October 2021 to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

The full, detailed release is available below:

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs – Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG), Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General – Medicaid Fraud Control and Abuse Unit, and the United States Office of Personnel Management – Office of Inspector General (OPM-OIG) contributed to the investigation.

