HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World announced they will be holding a night with modified attractions and other experiences.

Sensory Fun Night will be held on March 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to the facility, guests can experience the Hershey’s Chocolate Tour Ride, Create Your Own Candy Bar experience, and Hershey’s Unwrapped which all will be modified for sensory sensitivities.

There will be reduced audio featured on the Chocolate Tour Ride as well as reduced thematics, dimmed lighting, and relaxed theater rules for the Hershey’s Unwrapped experience. There will also be a caretaker companion pass available for the Create your Own Candy bar Experience.

Hershey’s Unwrapped and the Create Your Own Chocolate Bar require tickets to be purchased and the chocolate tour is free.

There will also be discounts on retail and food, as well as a visit from the Susquehanna Service Dogs and Hershey’s Characters.

Hershey’s Chocolate World is currently celebrating 50 years of sweetness in 2023.