HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday that two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences are coming to the Hersheypark Skyline this summer.

The Jolly Rancher Remix coaster is described as a “first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses.”

Hershey says it’ll be limited to those over 48-inches and take visitors through a flavor tunnel and invert six times in a minute and a half. Each ride will be different with five flavor rides with different music, scents and lights in classic Jolly Rancher flavors like Green Apple and Watermelon.

The family-friendly Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher is right next to Jolly Rancher Remix will have visitors can enjoy a 360-degree spinning experience near the Storm Runner. This is available to visitors 42-inches and above where you can sit in one of the four arms and spin.

It’ll also shift into gear and utilize lifts, drops, and different types of views.

Both rides will be open during all four seasons after its summer 2022 opening.

For those interested in pricing and tickets, click here.