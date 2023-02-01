HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced its first day and operating calendar for the 2023 season.

According to the park, for the first time, Hersheypark will be open every weekend from April 1 until the end of 2023, and that is no joke!

Spring weekends mark a return of coaster riding season, followed by daily operations from Memorial Day to Labor Day, May 29 to Sept. 4.

Hersheypark Halloween and the Dark Nights experience will return in September with Fridays being added to the event. Finally, Christmas Candylane will make its return during the early part of November.

This summer will feature Wildcat’s Revenge, a brand new steel hybrid coaster to join Hersheypark’s collection of 14 other roller coasters.

To view this 2023 operating calendar, click here. Hours as of Feb. 1 are yet to be determined.

2023 also marks the anniversaries of some of the park’s most popular attractions. The Coal Cracker flume ride will be celebrating 50 years of operation.

The Great Bear coaster will be celebrating 25 years and the roller coaster Fahrenheit will be celebrating 15 years of thrills.