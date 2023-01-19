HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that the company will be releasing its seasonal Valentine’s Day candy, as well as some new treats to satisfy your sweetheart’s sweet tooth.

For Valentine’s Day, Hershey will be releasing new treats such as Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups-shaped gift box, as well as Hershey Milk Chocolate Heart Bars and Rolo Creamy Caramels.

Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor

Credit: The Hershey Company

“Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate friends and loved ones by showering them with love and their favorite treats to show how much you care,” said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine’s Day, at The Hershey Company. “We’re thrilled to help consumers share their love for others on Valentine’s Day through classic products such as Reese’s and Rolo, as well as through our new innovations such as Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry.

For Easter, Hershey has some new products to ensure that your Easter is sweet as can be.

Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs.

Credit: The Hershey Company

Some of the new products coming for the Easter season include Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs, Almond Joy Snack Size, as well as a Hershey’s Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box.

“We’ve brought back seasonal favorites such as Cadbury Royal Dark Chocolate Mini Eggs and Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunnies and introduced familiar delights like snack-sized Almond Joy in brand new festive packaging to assist in filling homes with sweetness this Easter,” said Stephen Tiemeyer, senior associate brand manager, Easter, at The Hershey Company. “It’s always fun to provide products to help the Easter Bunny stock baskets and for families to make this time of year even more magical!”