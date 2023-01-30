HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual event is happening on Sunday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The annual Giant Teddy Bear Toss Held by the Hershey Bears hockey team allows fans to bring new, stuffed items to the game to throw onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal.

According to the Hershey Bears website, they are the world-record holders for the teddy bear toss, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals. The Giant Teddy Bear Toss has collected 322,199 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

All of the bears are collected and donated to more than 35 local organizations throughout the area.

There is no limit on how many bears fans can bring to the game, however, fans are encouraged to use clear plastic bags to put the bears in to assist in expediting the security process.

If you can’t make it to the game, From 12:30 – 3 p.m. out front of the Giant Center, items can be dropped off with staff at a collection truck, according to the Bears website.

The game and the toss start at 3 p.m. on Sunday.