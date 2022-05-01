(WSPA) – With April showers, brings May flowers.

Mother’s Day is approaching and some people want to give the mother figures in their life the best bouquet of flowers. However, what do some of the popular flowers given on Mother’s Day represent?

Mother’s Day is the second Sunday in May because it is when the founder’s, Anna Jarvis, mother died in 1907. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, Anna Jarvis sent 500 carnations to every mother at her West Virginia church congregation on the anniversary of her mother’s death. Carnations were Jarvis’ mother’s favorite flower.

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and their meanings from the Farmers’ Almanac and Reader’s Digest Canada, so you would be able to pick out or make the best bouquet for your mother figures.

Carnations

Carnations come in many different colors and each color has there own meaning. For instance, pink carnations specifically represent a mother’s love, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. However, white carnations represent pure or unconditional love and good luck.

Carnations are also one of the longer-lasting cut flowers that people can buy.

Day Lilies

Reader’s Digest Canada said the day lily is famous for its beautiful appearance and symbolic association with motherhood. They come in a variety of bright colors, including vivid oranges and yellows.

Gerbera Daisies

Gerbera Daisies are known for their resemblance to sunflowers and their bright colors, according to Reader’s Digest Canada. They symbolize innocence, purity and beauty. They also represent cheerfulness which stems from their welcoming appearance and many bright color variations.

Orchids

Orchids come in a wide variety of sizes and colors, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. They are considered the most “highly evolved” of flowering plants and they are an easy houseplant to care for.

Pink orchids represent elegance, poise and femininity.

Peonies

The Farmers’ Almanac said peonies come in shades of white, pink, red and sometimes purple. Peonies represent a variety of meanings from honor and good fortune to happy marriages. They can grow large, which means a bouquet of these flowers is certain to make a showy centerpiece.

Roses

Roses are a classic, however, skip the red roses, which represent romance, and go for pink, white or cream-colored instead. Pink represents appreciation, love and gratitude, white represents purity and cream-colored roses represent thoughtfulness.

Tulips

Tulips come in many colors and varieties. Even though the varieties like fringed, parrot, French or lily-fringed do not make the representation of the tulip, the color does. Some of the colors and their representations are listed below:

Purple represents royalty

Red represents romantic love

Pink represents affection

White represents cheerfulness or it could be given as an apology

Whether you buy a bouquet or make your own this year, you can give your mother figure the extra gift of knowing what each flower means and why you chose that bouquet for her. Happy Mother’s Day!