EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The evacuation for the East Palestine train derailment emergency has extended into Beaver County, Pennsylvania, including Darlington Township.

In addition, the evacuation area remains for a one-mile zone that includes areas of Highland Avenue, east of Market Street and north of Jimtown Road in East Palestine. Police say if you enter this zone, you may be arrested. Keep in mind these areas are approximate.

There are hazmat concerns because of the situation. Air quality is being monitored due to a fire that has been burning all weekend and chemicals inside the rail cars.

The National Transportation Safety Board says one of the cars containing Vinyl Chloride is slowly leaking pressure, which is what it is designed to do to prevent an explosion. But as the temperature rises, the danger does, too.

Several agencies and Norfolk Southern are working to help residents in the area.

An evacuation shelter remains in place at East Palestine Junior/Senior High School. It’s being staffed by the Red Cross with meals and a place to stay.

Norfolk opened a family assistance center in the East Palestine Park Community Center, but as of Monday moved that shelter to Abundant Life Fellowship Church in New Waterford because of road closures in the area. The address of the church is 46469 Route 46, New Waterford, Ohio. It will open at Noon Monday and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the evacuation.

What should you bring to the assistance center? (Bring as much as you have on hand)

– Driver’s license or other government-issued identification

– Proof of residency within the evacuation zone (e.g. current utility bill, etc.)

– For minors residing in the household, proof of dependency (e.g. minor child’s birth certificate or Social Security card)

– Receipts for any expenses incurred while evacuated from your home

Once the evacuation is lifted, the center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while there is a community need.

“The NTSB will be the lead agency for providing updates on the incident. We have established a Family Assistance Center to address the needs of the community and support those directly impacted. Additionally, we are supporting the efforts of the American Red Cross and their temporary community shelters through a $25,000 donation,” Norfolk officials wrote in a press release.

Mayor Conaway also asked people living in East Palestine needing assistance to call 211 instead of the city’s dispatch.

Independent agencies are also offering assistance. The Brightside Project is providing food and personal care products February 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 483 E. Pershing St., Salem. Clothing is being distributed at First United Methodist Church of Salem from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Way Station is offering food, personal care products, diapers and clothing Monday through Friday. Items can be collected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 769 Springfield Rd., Columbiana and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 125 W. 5th St., East Liverpool. Donations of non-perishable food items and personal care products can be dropped off at either location during the hours listed.

This report will be updated with any new information regarding assistance.