WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN)- On Thursday, a hearing will be held in Washington, D.C. on East Palestine’s train derailment.

The hearing is happening at 10:00 a.m.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will address the environmental and public health threats from the derailment and chemical release.

Some of those testifying today include EPA officials and Senators JD Vance and Sherrod Brown. Norfolk Southern’s CEO, Alan Shaw, is also expected to speak.

He released prepared remarks on Wednesday, saying he is deeply sorry for the impact of the derailment.

The railroad also announced plans to improve safety. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York says this is not enough.

“You don’t need a full investigation to understand that when rail companies willingly neglect safety, safety upgrades, push for looser regulations, and lay off workers, they’re asking for disaster,” Shumer said.

“I think unfortunately the people of East Palestine have been made to suffer because of it. And you have a lot of federal officials basically dropping into East Palestine telling residents that everything is fine when the residents on the ground don’t feel like everything’s fine,” said Vance.” said Senator J.D. Vance.

The committee said they are ready to get to the facts to ensure this never happens again.