OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Ronald Butler faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection to the murders of two Lycoming County girls.

53-year-old Butler has been charged with two counts of endangering a child and obstruction of child abuse cases.

Butler is one of four people charged in connection to the murders of 6-year-old Nicole Synder and 4-year-old Jasmine Snyder.

Butler did not speak during the preliminary hearing at Lycoming County Courthouse.

Two witnesses testified, Marie Snyder and Dale Fisher, uncle to Ronald’s wife, Michele Butler. Snyder admitted that she and echo butler intentionally starved the girls so they’d die.

Nicole died first in May of 2016 and then Jasmine died in August 2017.





Echo, Ronald and Michele Butler lived with Marie Snyder and her children at their home on Livermore Road in Hepburn Township.

Snyder also testified that Ronald did not discipline the girls and she never witnessed him abuse them.

Snyder adds that she and Echo also concealed the girls’ murders from Ronald stating he did not know they were buried in the backyard.

Dale Fisher, who lived in a trailer behind their home until 2017, said in court that he visited their family a few times each week.

He recalls seeing the son every time, but only the girls three times over those four years.

At one point, Fisher described how Nicole was eating a small portion of peas and water when Echo allegedly told her to hurry up and eat so Nicole could take a bath.

Fisher says he heard Nicole scream from the bathroom and knew something was wrong. He and his wife called child protective services who went to the home to check in.

Fisher described both girls as skinny and said they were given peas and mashed potatoes while the adults and Snyder’s son enjoyed a pizza.

Judge Ryan Tira held all counts against Ronald.

When Marie Snyder left the courthouse, she didn’t answer any questions about why the abuse carried on and ultimately lead to the girls’ deaths. All four defendants are now headed to trail.