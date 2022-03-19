HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business is raising money for Ukrainian refugees money says it will go directly to the people who need it.

The owners of Carmen’s Bakery and Deli in downtown Hazleton say they had to do something to help Ukrainian refugees and they have a close personal connection to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine.

Janina is the head baker at Carmen’s Bakery, a landmark business in the mountain city well known for its great food, especially its baked goods.

Now those baked goods will help Ukrainian refugees.





“We are going to be baking cookies in the shape of a heart with the colors of the Ukraine flag. We wanted to do something because of everything that’s been going on over there and the personal experience with our baker Janine,” stated Kathy Kutchi.

Janina is from Poland and right now her family, who lives close to the Ukrainian border is taking in Ukrainian refugees into their home.

“There are so many people everyone is trying to help everybody try to pitch in,” explained Janina.

She says images of the Ukraine invasion frighten her.

“When I see movies we people talk about world war two this looks like what we saw before. Why do something like that?” questioned Janina.

“To see those poor people suffering over there I cry when I watch the news. I can’t even watch the news. It’s just so heartbreaking to me those poor people,” expressed Kutchi.

Folks here at Carmen’s just felt they had to do something to help.