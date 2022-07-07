WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — The United States Department of Labor announced the award of more than $121 million in Apprenticeship Buliding America Grants to strengthen and modernize programs.

Pennsylvania received $4 million in grant money from the program.

“The funding of $121.7 million in Apprenticeship Building America grants reaffirms and advances the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthening and expanding Registered Apprenticeships,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said.

“The Apprenticeship Building America grants will develop new pathways to good-quality jobs and provide America’s workers with opportunities to access and succeed in those pathways, and the intentional focus on equity partnerships and pre-apprenticeship activities will create opportunities for underrepresented and underserved communities,” she addded.

The Apprenticeship Building America grant program advances the department’s efforts to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by increasing the number of programs and apprentices.

Funding was awarded in four categories:

  • State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization.
  • Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Program Opportunities for Youth.
  • Ensuring Equitable Registered Apprenticeship Program Pathways through Pre-Apprenticeship Leading to RAP enrollment and Equity Partnerships.
  • Registered Apprenticeship Hubs to facilitate the establishment, scaling and expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in new and fast-growing industries and occupations.

A full list of recipients of these grants can be seen below.

RecipientCityStateAmount
Alaska Primary Care AssociationAnchorageAK$3,000,000
Able-Disabled Advocacy Inc.San DiegoCA$3,343,000
BuildWithin Inc.WashingtonDC$7,903,560
American Association of Community CollegesWashingtonDC$8,000,000
Project L.I.F.T. Inc.Palm CityFL$5,000,000
Reset to Success FoundationBellevilleIL$3,000,000
Chicago Women in TradesChicagoIL$3,000,000
Indiana Department of Workforce DevelopmentIndianapolisIN$3,907,725
Ivy Tech Community College of IndianaIndianapolisIN$4,736,976
Wilderness Education ProjectNicholasvilleKY$4,999,450
Electrical Training AllianceBowieMD$2,999,916
Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of BostonBostonMA$3,000,000
Jobs for the Future Inc.BostonMA$5,000,000
City of SpringfieldSpringfieldMO$3,000,000
Central Community CollegeGrand IslandNE$3,962,324
NYSUT Education and Learning TrustLathamNY$5,657,497
CareerWise New York Inc.New YorkNY$2,000,000
National Urban LeagueNew YorkNY$3,000,000
Staten Island Performing Provider SystemStaten IslandNY$1,998,854
Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and OneidaUticaNY$2,999,993
North Carolina Community College SystemRaleighNC$4,000,000
Mt. Hood Community CollegeGreshamOR$2,999,983
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & IndustryHarrisburgPA$3,900,000
South Dakota Department of Labor and RegulationPierreSD$3,124,059
Texas Workforce CommissionAustinTX$3,660,090
Dallas CollegeDallasTX$5,000,000
SER-Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast Inc.HoustonTX$4,585,000
Adaptive Construction Solutions Inc.HoustonTX$8,000,000
City of San AntonioSan AntonioTX$2,983,433
Vermont Healthcare & Information Technology Education CenterWillistonVT$2,999,240
Total  $121,761,100
Courtesy of U.S. Department of Labor