WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — The United States Department of Labor announced the award of more than $121 million in Apprenticeship Buliding America Grants to strengthen and modernize programs.

Pennsylvania received $4 million in grant money from the program.

“The funding of $121.7 million in Apprenticeship Building America grants reaffirms and advances the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthening and expanding Registered Apprenticeships,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said.

“The Apprenticeship Building America grants will develop new pathways to good-quality jobs and provide America’s workers with opportunities to access and succeed in those pathways, and the intentional focus on equity partnerships and pre-apprenticeship activities will create opportunities for underrepresented and underserved communities,” she addded.

The Apprenticeship Building America grant program advances the department’s efforts to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by increasing the number of programs and apprentices.

Funding was awarded in four categories:

State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization.

Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Program Opportunities for Youth.

Ensuring Equitable Registered Apprenticeship Program Pathways through Pre-Apprenticeship Leading to RAP enrollment and Equity Partnerships.

Registered Apprenticeship Hubs to facilitate the establishment, scaling and expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in new and fast-growing industries and occupations.

A full list of recipients of these grants can be seen below.

Recipient City State Amount Alaska Primary Care Association Anchorage AK $3,000,000 Able-Disabled Advocacy Inc. San Diego CA $3,343,000 BuildWithin Inc. Washington DC $7,903,560 American Association of Community Colleges Washington DC $8,000,000 Project L.I.F.T. Inc. Palm City FL $5,000,000 Reset to Success Foundation Belleville IL $3,000,000 Chicago Women in Trades Chicago IL $3,000,000 Indiana Department of Workforce Development Indianapolis IN $3,907,725 Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana Indianapolis IN $4,736,976 Wilderness Education Project Nicholasville KY $4,999,450 Electrical Training Alliance Bowie MD $2,999,916 Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Boston Boston MA $3,000,000 Jobs for the Future Inc. Boston MA $5,000,000 City of Springfield Springfield MO $3,000,000 Central Community College Grand Island NE $3,962,324 NYSUT Education and Learning Trust Latham NY $5,657,497 CareerWise New York Inc. New York NY $2,000,000 National Urban League New York NY $3,000,000 Staten Island Performing Provider System Staten Island NY $1,998,854 Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Utica NY $2,999,993 North Carolina Community College System Raleigh NC $4,000,000 Mt. Hood Community College Gresham OR $2,999,983 Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Harrisburg PA $3,900,000 South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Pierre SD $3,124,059 Texas Workforce Commission Austin TX $3,660,090 Dallas College Dallas TX $5,000,000 SER-Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast Inc. Houston TX $4,585,000 Adaptive Construction Solutions Inc. Houston TX $8,000,000 City of San Antonio San Antonio TX $2,983,433 Vermont Healthcare & Information Technology Education Center Williston VT $2,999,240 Total $121,761,100 Courtesy of U.S. Department of Labor