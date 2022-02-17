HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem hot spot has a reason to celebrate every day.

Harlem Hops opened four years ago as the neighborhood’s beer hall and it has thrived as a Black-owned business throughout the pandemic. The owners also share their success through scholarships given directly to historically Black colleges and universities for Harlem students.

Organizers say 100% of the donations and profits for Harlem Hopes support the nonprofit program.

Founders Kim Harris, Kevin Bradford and Stacey Lee did not know each other before the enterprise came together in 2018. They each bring a special talent and passion to the business.

PIX11’s Greg Mocker has more on this story in the video player above.