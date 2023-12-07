Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy teamed up on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley during NewsNation’s GOP debate, attacking her past corporate ties and support from Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock.

“Nikki, you were bankrupt when you left the UN. After you left, you became military contractor. You started joining service on the board of Boeing, whose back you scratched for a very long time. … You are now a multi-millionaire. That math does not add up,” Ramaswamy said. “You are corrupt.”

Haley brushed off the comment and responded that Ramaswamy’s definition of bankrupt is incorrect.

She defended her 10-month service on aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co.’s board, but said she “respectfully stepped back” because she’s “never supported corporate bailout.”

Haley said that when it comes to big donors suddenly wanting to support her, Ramaswamy is “jealous.”

“We will take support from anyone coming on board … When it comes to these corporate people that suddenly want to support us, we are taking it. They ask me what my policies are, I don’t ask them theirs.”

Most recently, the conservative political network led by billionaire Charles Koch endorsed Haley, boosting the former South Carolina governor among party rivals struggling to make a dent against front-runner Donald Trump.

DeSantis joined in on the attack and said that Haley will “cave to big donors.”

“I love the attention, fellas,” Haley responded.