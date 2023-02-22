HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Legendary rock and roll band Guns N’ Roses announced that they will be headlining multiple stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall this year.

One of their stops will be at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey. The band will be performing at the Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11.

Tickets for their 2023 World Tour will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Guns N’ Roses official website.

Before Guns N’ Roses tours North America, they will also be touring the Middle East and Europe.