Grambling State cancels Homecoming events for today amid another campus shooting, 1 dead & several injured

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University just announced on their Facebook Page that all Homecoming events planned for today Sunday, October 17 have been canceled due to another early morning shooting on campus. The post indicates several people were injured including students and non-students. One of the non-student victims has died.

Also there will be no classes on Monday October 18 for students. Counseling services are being made for all students and employees.

Louisiana State Police are working this case. There will be a press conference on campus in front of Long Jones Hall today at 2:00 p.m. and we will be on site to provide you with the latest information in this developing story.