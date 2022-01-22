HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has been criticized by lawmakers for not engaging in the redistricting process.

He will ultimately sign or veto whatever is sent to him. He doesn’t believe his role is to get involved in drawing congressional boundaries, but gave lawmakers fairness standards they should follow.

Governor Wolf is the guest on This Week in Pennsylvania. You can watch the full interview which will air on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. on abc27. You can also watch previous episodes of the show by clicking here.