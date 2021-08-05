Governor Wolf announces state funding to help Lackawanna County bars and restaurants

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Old Forge on Thursday to announce $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief to local bars and restaurants in Lackawanna County.

In the press conference, Governor Wolf stated he secured $145 million for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) for state-wide assistance.

Lackawanna County received $2,374,844 in CHIRP funding with an additional $141,406 being supplied by local officials.

CHIRP grants were received by 171 businesses, including a $25,000 grant for Café Rinaldi.

The funding was distributed to qualified businesses last week after applications were submitted in February. and processed in March.

