MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf toured Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute at the Doane Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Governor received presentations on the institute’s grant initiatives and virtual reality training along with demonstrations of new technology being implemented for first responders.

Mansfield’s Public Safety Training Institute is a regional training center providing initial and continuing professional education for criminal justice practitioners, first responders, public safety professionals, and the public. MUPSTI also provides initial training for public safety practitioners, such as the Act 120 Municipal Police Officer, Act 235 Armed Security Guard, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certifications.

“Since its founding, Mansfield’s Public Safety Training Institute has been at the forefront of important change in law enforcement training,” explained Dr. Bashar Hanna, interim president of Mansfield University. “We’re grateful to have Gov. Wolf visit campus to learn more about the transformational work being done by the Institute and its partners and the opportunity to grow MUPSTI’s impact.”









Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge provided the welcome for the presentation and introduced guests before MUPSTI oversite Dean, Dr. Josh Battin, and Emergency Response Training & Certification (ERTCA) CEO, Eric Porterfield, provided a synopsis of the groups’ grant initiatives.

Ethan Moeller of WRAP Reality demonstrated the immersive virtual reality simulator technology used by MUPSTI to provide next-level training for current and future law enforcement officers. Scott O’Brien and Dave Ashford of APB Consulting Solutions demonstrated their product (in partnership with Compliant Technology), the G.L.O.V.E., a non-lethal, de-escalation tool used by law enforcement.

Isaac Sydam, training coordinator for the Municipal Police Officer’s Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) presented on the need for the standardization and use of enhanced technology in law enforcement training, and Lance Thomas, president of Clearview Asset Protection, demonstrated multiple emerging technologies.

Nicole Ugarte, First Responder Network Authority Senior Public Safety Advisor for AT&T’s FirstNet, spoke about network expansion in Tioga County to support first responders and the MUPSTI and ERTCA initiatives.

Commissioner Coolidge along with MUPSTI Director Scott Henry and President of Community Navigators Dan Selekman concluded the presentation.

In attendance for the presentation to the Governor was PA State Senator Chris Dush, Tioga County Commissioners Roger Bunn and Mark Hamilton, MU Interim President Dr. Bashar Hanna, AT&T Commonwealth President Dave Kerr, and MU Trustee and Fund for Northern Tier Development Executive Director Susan Kefover.

“It’s an honor to present the public safety initiatives taking place at Mansfield University to Governor Wolf,” said Dr. Battin. “The creation of a center where public and private entities gather, share ideas, and create solutions to the problems faced by public safety practitioners every day is critically important.

“Every one of our partners have a piece to play in making a meaningful impact in public safety and together we can make that happen.”

For more information on Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute, visit mansfield.edu/mupsti.