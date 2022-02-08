(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is proposing a new raise for the commonwealth’s teachers.

Proposed in Wolf’s eighth and final budget address, teachers in Pennsylvania would have a minimum wage set at $45,000 per year.

The Wolf administration says this minimum wage would “ensure the commonwealth can attract the highest quality educational talent.”

The largest single expenditure in the Governor’s budget proposal focuses on increasing funding for the Basic Education Fair Funding Formula by $1.25 billion.

There’s an additional $200 million investment in the Nellie Bly Tuition Program, which provides financial assistance for PASSHE and community college students whose focus involves programs in high-need sectors of the commonwealth such as health care, education, and public service

It also adds an additional $125 million for higher education institutions, including a $75 million increase for PASSHE.

More on the Governor’s multi-billion budget proposal can be read here.