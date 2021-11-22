Gov. Wolf calls for statewide efforts with new Litter Action Plan

LANCASTER — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf, the state secretaries for the departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection and Representative Mike Sturla unveiled the first-ever Litter Action Plan to help combat Pennsylvania’s litter problem.

The plan features ideas about how to clean up the more than 500 million pieces of litter scattered throughout the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s a beautiful state with stunning landscapes and bountiful natural resources. But, we’ve got a litter problem,” said Gov. Wolf. “Litter is bad for the environment and our communities, it’s a drain on taxpayer dollars. Today I’m excited to unveil a solution that all 13 million Pennsylvanians can be a part of, it’s a blueprint for a cleaner commonwealth.”

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian noted that the agency’s annual $14 million cost to clean up litter makes litter prevention especially important.

“We recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” Gramian said. “With this commonwealth Litter Action Plan, we’ve provided examples, resources, and calls to action so we can make some transformative change here in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has supported volunteers by funding “Pick Up Pennsylvania” community litter cleanups and illegal dump site cleanups that have removed many tons of trash from the land and waters over the last two decades. DEP sponsored with PennDOT the first comprehensive state study to inform development of the Litter Action Plan.

“DEP is committed to helping drive a statewide shift to litter prevention,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “If we bring the same energy to litter prevention initiatives that thousands of volunteers have brought to cleaning up litter in their communities, we’ll turn a corner on Pennsylvania’s trash problem. And we’ll gain the community and economic benefits of a healthier environment.”

The report outlines 16 recommendations for the commonwealth. Examples of actions state agencies are taking to support the higher-level recommendations in the plan include:

PennDOT, the Department of Community and Economic Development, and DEP collaboration on an anti-litter campaign anticipated for spring 2022.

PennDOT analysis of where and how to ensure it has the right litter-reducing tools in place in its public-facing facilities.

DEP work underway on a new rulemaking to provide convenient and affordable access to waste disposal and recycling services in rural areas of Pennsylvania where trash collection and recycling services are currently not economically feasible.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is complementing their “Leave No Trace” program with working to update their concessionaire agreements to include language aimed at combatting litter, such as requiring food providers to minimize paper straw and disposable utensil use. And when onsite composting is available at a state park, concessionaires will be required to work with DCNR to convert as many of their food service products to compostable, paper-based forest product alternatives and then compost them with the food waste.

State Police continuing Operation Clean Sweep, which launched this summer and reinforces a zero-tolerance mindset with litter enforcement, while sharing anti-litter messages year-round. This complements their assistance with enforcing Litter Enforcement Corridors that – under a 2018 law – can be designated by the department and local governments to combat litter.

The Department of Education’s review of opportunities to further incorporate anti-litter curriculum into their environmental programming standards.

Fish and Boat Commission pilot projects, in coordination with DCNR, to properly dispose of fishing line.

For more information on how Pennsylvania residents can be anti-litter, click HERE.

For litter cleanup volunteer opportunities, such as Adopt-A-Highway, Litter Brigades, and more, click HERE.

