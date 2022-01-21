HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that $8 million in Safe School Targeted grants have been awarded to 303 local education agencies to help make schools safer throughout the Commonwealth.

The grants will be used by the local education agencies to help fund things such as enacting new programs, purchasing equipment, and hiring security personnel and school resources officers.

“Since taking office, I have been committed to ensuring that all Pennsylvania students can learn, grow, and achieve in safe and healthy school environments,” said Gov. Wolf. “This critical funding provides targeted support to help our schools proactively keep students and educators safe and has a meaningful and lasting impact on our schools and communities.

More than $40 million in Safe Schools Targeted grants have been given out across the state since 2015.

“We know that students learn best when they’re healthy, supported, and safe, and these grants ensure that schools can create and uphold a space that is conducive to learning,” Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said. “The resources and supplies provided through these grants reduce anxiety and administrative burden, and help schools focus on their mission—educating and preparing learners for future success.”

