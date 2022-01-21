PUNXSUTAWNEY Pa. (WHTM) — Groundhog Day happens just once a year. But now, you can experience the next best thing in Punxsutawney.

The Gobbler’s Knob visitor’s center is preparing for its grand opening on Feb. 2. The center actually opened in 2020 but because of the pandemic, there hasn’t been an actual Groundhog Day celebration since then.

“We hope for people to come in, get a little extra taste of Punxsutawney. And we hope to then direct them to the different local businesses and attractions around,” Punxsutawney Phil’s handler, A.J. Dereume said.

“Make this a destination. Make a Gobbler’s Knob a destination,” Groundhog Club’s Office Manager Marcy Galando said. “It’s really exciting for the Punxsutawney folks.”

The center features a gift shop, memorabilia, and even a small screening room to watch the Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day.