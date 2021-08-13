Gangland style murder 46 years ago in San Diego makes new headlines after death of Allen Glick

MYSTERY WIRE — In 2002 investigators in two states were taking a new look at an old murder case, one that stretches back to the days when mobsters brazenly roamed Las Vegas.

The new interest was focused on the 1975 murder of San Diego businesswoman Tamara Rand. A murder case that involved gangland mob violence moving into San Diego, mob hitman Tony Spilotro, and Las Vegas casino boss and frontman for the mob Allen Glick.

George Knapp went to San Diego to report on the renewed investigation and produced these two stories that ran on January 31st, 2002 in two parts.

In the years following these reports, investigators have yet to solve Tamara Rand’s murder. Tony Spilotro was murdered in 1987. His slaying has never been solved. Lefty Rosenthal survived a car bombing, moved to Florida where he ran a bar. Allen Glick testified against the mob in the skimming case and remained in the San Diego area. Glick passed away from cancer last week. Gramby Hanley was sent to prison for the murder of culinary union boss Al Bramlet. Tom Handley died in prison for that same crime.