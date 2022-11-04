15. Penn State (6-2) at Indiana (3-5)

When: Saturday, November 5

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

TV: ABC

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three things to watch…

Quarterback controversy once again embroils Penn State. Following Sean Clifford’s four turnover game against Ohio State, fans are as fired up as ever in calling for James Franklin to make a change at quarterback. True Freshman Drew Allar as proved to be a component signal caller in the limited reps he’s had, and as a five star recruit many are ready to usher in the future. But that future is one James Franklin has been hesitant to start. Franklin has long backed Clifford, going back years effectively picking Clifford over both Tommy Stevens and Will Levis. But on Tuesday, coach Franklin wouldn’t name Clifford the starter, only saying he’d discuss things over with the coaching staff. Franklin said he wants to find a solution the wins today, and prepares the future.

Whether or not Olu Fashanu plays is a lot more important than most will want to admit. Fashanu’s NFL draft stock has skyrocketed. CBS Sports has named the left tackle a candidate to be the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, The Athletic has named him a top-10 prospect, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper labels him as a first round pick. Fashanu is the latest in a string of injuries to Penn State’s offensive line and Penn State’s effectiveness offensively may hinge on how well the line comes together.

Indiana simply may not have the dogs to compete with Penn State. Indiana’s win over Illinois in week one looks impressive in hindsight, but after a 3-0 start, the Hoosiers have lost 5-in-a-row. Despite playing in close games against Maryland and Rutgers in recent weeks, Indiana is far from that 2020 squad that went 6-2. The Hoosiers’ top offensive weapon, wide receiver Cam Camper was ruled out for the year this week. Strangely, Indiana’s top threat may be the unknown. The Hoosiers also opened up a quarterback battle between Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams, the later, a more mobile quarterback who brings a different feel to this struggling offense.