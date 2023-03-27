STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State held its annual Pro Day giving 13 players the chance to talk with representatives from over two dozen NFL teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below are results from the drills, teams in attendance and full interviews with the players.

Ji’Ayir Brown

DB, 5-11.5, 203.4 lbs

Defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown runs the 40-yard dash during Penn State’s football pro day, in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bench: 18 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 35.5

Broad: 10-4

40-yard: 4.57

Pro: 4.22

3-Cone:

Sean Clifford

QB, 6-2, 218 lbs

Bench:

Vertical: 30.5

Broad: 9-8

40-yard: 4.57

Pro: 4.31

3-Cone: 6.87

PJ Mustipher

DL, 6-4*, 319 lbs

Defensive lineman PJ Mustipher runs a drill during Penn State’s football pro day, in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bench: 19 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 27.5 (from Scouting Combine)

Broad: 8-0 (from Scouting Combine)

40-yard: 5.41 (from Scouting Combine)

Pro: 5.03 (from Scouting Combine)

3-Cone: 8.01 (from Scouting Combine)

Jake Pinegar

K, 6-3, 192 lbs

Place Kicker Jake Pingar attends Penn State’s football pro day, in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

*No recorded stats from Pro Day

Joey Porter Jr.

DB, 6-2.5, 198 lbs

Bench: 17 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 37.5

Broad: 10-11

40-yard: 4.46 (from Scouting Combine)

Pro:

3-Cone:

Juice Scruggs

OL, 6-3, 305 lbs

Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs runs a drill during Penn State’s football pro day in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bench: 29 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 32.0 (from Scouting Combine)

Broad: 8-6 (from Scouting Combine)

40-yard: 5.22 (from Scouting Combine)

Pro: 4.65

3-Cone: 7.75 (from Scouting Combine)

Chris Stoll

LS, 6-1.7, 255 lbs

Long snapper Chris Stoll attends Penn State’s football pro day, in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bench: 11

Vertical:

Broad:

40-yard: 4.88

Pro:

3-Cone:

Brenton Strange

TE, 6-4, 249 lbs

Bench: 23 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 36.0 (from Scouting Combine)

Broad: 10-4 (from Scouting Combine)

40-yard: 4.70 (from Scouting Combine)

Pro: 4.46 (from Scouting Combine)

3-Cone: 7.25 (from Scouting Combine)

Jonathan Sutherland

DB, 5-11, 202 lbs

Bench: 25

Vertical: 37.5

Broad: 10-3

40-yard: 4.58

Pro: 4.13

3-Cone: 6.87

Nick Tarburton

DL, 6-3.1, 252 lbs

Defensive lineman Nick Tarburton runs a drill during Penn State’s football pro day, in State College, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bench: 25

Vertical: 29

Broad: 9-8

40-yard: 4.84

Pro: 4.39

3-Cone: 7.15

Mitchell Tinsley

WR, 6-0, 202 lbs

Bench: 14 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical: 35.5 (from Scouting Combine)

Broad: 10-0 (from Scouting Combine)

40-yard: 4.52

Pro: 4.16

3-Cone: 6.62

Parker Washington

5-10, 202 lbs

Bench: 16 (from Scouting Combine)

Vertical:

Broad:

40-yard:

Pro:

3-Cone:

Barney Amor

Punter, 6-0.7, 194 lbs

*No recorded stats from Pro Day