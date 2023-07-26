PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A brand of frozen breaded mozzarella sticks is being recalled for possible undeclared egg and soy, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The brand being recalled is Member’s Mark, sold exclusively at Sam’s Club and sent to stores in Pennsylvania as well as Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Rich Products issued the recall saying people with egg and/or soy allergies risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The affected Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are sold in a cardboard box package with a Net WT of 5 LB. A “Best If Used By” date of 12/28/2024 is stamped on the side panel and a UPC number of 078742226880 is on the back of the package.

Latest Recalls

The recall came after it was discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process that introduced egg and soy to the product. Egg and soy do not appear in the ingredient listing on the package.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Rich’s Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094 (United States) Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.