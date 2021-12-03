Frontier Airlines says emergency and ‘fume event’ led to landing in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso emergency services checked on six passengers who were traveling on a Frontier Airlines flight on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the El Paso Fire Department says the individuals were checked where the plane landed at the El Paso International Airport.

“There was an incident involving a Frontier Airline flight,” a city spokesman said. “However, since it is an incident involving an airline, I will have to defer you to Frontier Airlines.”

Frontier told KTSM 9 News, an emergency and “fume event,” caused a flight from Las Vegas to San Antonio to land in El Paso. A spokeswoman said passengers were given $200 travel voucher for future use on Frontier.

“Flight 2074 from Las Vegas to San Antonio was diverted to El Paso as a result of both a passenger medical emergency and a fume event,” a spokeswoman said. “The aircraft landed safely in El Paso. Customers remain in the airport at this time and are being provided food and will be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft arriving from Denver later this evening which will transport them to their original destination of San Antonio.”

Emergency dispatchers on scanners said the passengers on the flight were exposed to a “possible carbon monoxide leak.” It is unclear whether that is the reason why the plane landed in El Paso.

