Freebies and deals to enjoy on National Cookie Day

(NEXSTAR) – National Cookie Day comes just once a year, and there really is only one way to celebrate — with cookies.

The first cookies are believed to date back as early as 7th century A.D. Persia, according to a timeline from DoDo Edible Cookie Dough & Ice Cream. By the end of the 14th century, cookies were available throughout Europe and would go on to spread into America.

Now, centuries later, cookies have become so beloved that we’ve set aside an entire day — Dec. 4, National Cookie Day — to honor the sweet treat. Retailers, too, are offering freebies and deals to mark the holiday.

Whether you make your own or seek out a warm cookie from your nearest bakery, it’s not that hard to indulge. Here’s where you can find some of the best deals on December 4:

Mrs. Fields

In honor of National Cookie Day, Mrs. Fields is offering up to 30% off on select gifts online. This includes baskets, tins and towers.

Nestlé Toll House Café

From now through Monday, December 6, you can buy a dozen cookies and get a dozen free. To get this deal, use code COOKIES online or stop by a cafe near you. For more details, click here.

Subway

For those living in New York City, Subway has launched its first-ever pop-up restaurant, Cookieway, dedicated to cookies alone. Found on 91 Allen Street, Cookieway will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to serve up merchandise and cookies.

If you aren’t in New York City for National Cookie Day, no worries: Subway is offering 10% off and a $0 delivery fee for all delivery orders placed on the Subway app. The deal is automatically added to your cart and available through the end of the year.

Insomnia Cookies

The late-night bakery chain is rolling out a new cookie, a Filled Chocolate Chunk Cookie, for National Cookie Day. The limited-edition treat is only available through the month of December, or while supplies last.

From now through December 5, Insomnia Cookies is offering the following deals:

1 Free Classic Cookie at all Insomnia locations, no purchase necessary (minimums apply for local delivery)

Buy 12 Classic Cookies, Get 6 Free

Buy 4 Deluxe Cookies, Get 2 Free

If you’re making your own cookies to celebrate National Cookie Day, you might want to check the Christmas Cookie Price Index to find out how much it’ll cost you.