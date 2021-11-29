Free COVID-19 testing extended at Crawford County Fairgrounds

MEADVILLE — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the Crawford County Fairgrounds will remain a site for free COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be available Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday for the next two weeks until Dec. 11. Pennsylvania residents can receive their tests anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m at the fairgrounds on those days. To reach the destination, enter Gate No. 1.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

Other free testing locations in the commonwealth include:

Berks County : Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 in the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies at 2561 Bernville Road in Reading. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Note: Enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road.

: Centre County: Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road in State College.

Clinton County: Walk-up testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 at the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium (former Lock Haven High School Gymnasium), 340 West Main Street in Lock Haven. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jefferson County: Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 1514 Route 28 in Brookville. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Note: This is off Interstate 80.

Susquehanna County Testing is available Monday through Friday Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 at the Barnes – Kasson Hospital, 2872 Turnpike Street in Susquehanna. Testing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.



In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map HERE. Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up testing site.

