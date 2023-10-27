UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With another lost to Ohio State, Penn State head coach James Franklin is very open to his struggles against the Buckeyes.

“I think it’s more than fair to judge me and my staff for all of it,” Franklin said. “The good, the bad, the consistency, the lack of success in that game, all of it. That’s totally fair to be judged by all of those things.”

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren (44) against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Fingers can be pointed at plenty of issues in the loss, such as a historically bad third down conversion rate for a top 10 team and for allowing Marvin Harrison Jr. to haul in 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. However, Franklin is trying to put the loss behind the team and focusing on playing Indiana this Saturday.

“It’s tough, but what we have to do is we have to move on and learn from it and get back to stacking days and finding ways to get wins,” Franklin said. “We’ve got to make sure that this loss doesn’t get us twice, which I think it has happened in the past.”

The path to the College Football Playoffs isn’t out of the picture yet either for the Nittany Lions. Plenty of one loss teams have punched a bid for it in the past but no two loss teams have.