(WBRE/WYOU) — Four men are wanted by the U.S. Marshalls for various charges including for homicide incidents that occurred in Pennsylvania.

According to investigators with the U.S. Marshals, the following four men are wanted in for crimes committed in Harrisburg:

Angelo Arrington: 37 of Harrisburg. Wanted for firearms violations and absconding from federal probation and state parole.

These charges are a result of his involvement in a shooting incident that took place in the area of N. 3rd Street and Herr Street in Harrisburg City on May 28. Police say during this incident, four individuals were shot.

Jerry Khalil Foster: 42 of Yeadon. Wanted for attempted homicide, firearms violations, and absconding from federal probation and state parole.

These charges are a result of a shooting incident that took place in downtown Harrisburg City on August 13. Officials in this incident,

four individuals were shot.

Kurt Darnell Tasker Jr.: 33 of Harrisburg. Wanted for the homicide of two individuals.

These charges are a result of a shooting incident that took place in the 1st block of South 16th Street in Harrisburg City on March 13, police stated.

Shawn Jason: 47 of Harrisburg. Wanted for attempted homicide, firearms violations, and burglary.

These charges are a result of a shooting incident that took place in the 1800 block of North Street in Harrisburg City on September 9. During this incident, detectives say three people were shot with a rifle including a young child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2, submit tips via the USMS Tips app, or through the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.