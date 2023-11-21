NEWARK, NJ (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say four Pennsylvania men have been charged for allegedly burglarizing 55 UPS warehouses on the East Coast, stealing $1.6 million worth of items.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, four men, Aboudramane Karamoko, 20, Sekou Fofanah, 20, Shamaire Brown, 19, and Quamaire Brown, 19, all of Philadelphia, were arrested for a conspiracy to burglarize approximately 55 United Parcel Service (UPS) warehouses across the United States.

Karamoko was arrested on November 15 in State College while Fofanah, Shamaire Brown, and Quamaire Brown were arrested on November 16 in Philadelphia.

Investigators stated the suspects and others conspired to commit burglaries from January 2021 to April 2023. The group targeted UPS warehouses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Indiana, police said.

The suspects entered the warehouses by breaking a window, late Saturday nights into Sunday mornings, then looked for boxes marked with “lithium-ion battery” warnings, which had high-value electronics, according to court documents.

The four were charged in the District of New Jersey with conspiracy to commit cargo theft.

They face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the amount of money involved in the offense, whichever is greater.