Four more state correctional institutions to allow in-person visitations in July

HARRISBURG — On Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced today that four additional facilities have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

SCI Coal Township will welcome back visitors on July 26th.

SCI Benner Township will welcome back visitors on July 29th.

SCI Pine Grove will welcome back visitors on July 29th.

SCI Greene will welcome back visitors on July 30th.

Reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when they are available.

Visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. To maintain reduced visiting room capacity limits, the facility will turn away visitors who have not made an appointment ahead of time. Available visitation time slots are determined by each facility on the basis of an inmate’s housing location within the prison. Each visit will be at least one hour in duration. People can still connect with incarcerated loved ones for free with video visits.

On-site visits to state correctional facilities were suspended on March 13, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions regarding the reinstatement of in-person visitation at each location are based on inmate vaccination rates, percentage of COVID-19 cases among the inmate population, and results from the DOC’s wastewater testing program that monitors for elevated levels of the COVID-19 virus.

Click HERE for information on scheduling an in-person or video visit and the reopening of DOC facilities. Visitors may begin scheduling in-person visits via the inmate visitation system seven days before the start date. Dates are subject to change.

Established visiting rules will still be in effect, such as the visitors’ requirement to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening. All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older will be issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn throughout the entire visit. Visiting rooms have been configured to allow for social distancing between each visiting group. If rules are not followed, visits can be cancelled.

